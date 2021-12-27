As the election crisis in Somalia worsens, the prime minister accuses the president of attempting a coup.

On Monday, Somalia’s long-running political crisis erupted when the president suspended the prime minister, who denounced the move as a “attempted coup” and ordered the armed forces to obey his commands.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmajo, had a heated argument with Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble the day before about the country’s tardy election preparations.

Relations between the two have been tense for a long time, but the current verbal spats raise concerns about Somalia’s stability as the country attempts to hold elections and combat a jihadist insurgency.

Farmajo’s office declared on Monday that the president had “decided to dismiss Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and suspend his powers since he has been linked to corruption,” accusing him of interfering with a land-grabbing investigation.

Farmajo was accused of trying a “coup against the government, the constitution, and the rules of the country,” according to Roble.

“I instruct the Somali national forces to work under the command of the office of the prime minister beginning today,” Roble said during a press conference, referring to the president’s apparent decision to dismantle government institutions.

Despite a heavy military presence surrounding the prime minister’s office, Roble was able to get access the next day, a day after Farmajo resigned as election organizer and called for the formation of a new commission to “fix” the flaws.

In recent days, the two men have swapped allegations, with Roble accusing Farmajo of refusing to hold “a real election.”

After the premier dismissed the military minister and replaced him on Sunday, Farmajo accused Roble of attempting to sway a probe into a scam involving army-owned land.

According to Farmajo’s office, “the prime minister has pressured the minister of defence to redirect the investigations into the matter connected to the taken public land.”

International observers were disturbed by the conflict, prompting the US embassy in Mogadishu to call on Somalia’s leaders to “take immediate efforts to de-escalate tensions… desist from provocative gestures, and avoid violence.”

For months, Somalia’s elections have been plagued by delays.

After Farmajo extended his tenure without holding new elections, pro-government and opposition fighters opened fire in the streets of Mogadishu in April.

The constitutional situation was finally resolved when Farmajo reversed the term extension and Roble arranged for a vote schedule.

However, a fierce rivalry between the two jeopardized the election once more in the months that followed.

