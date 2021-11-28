As the election campaign gets underway in Honduras, the country is bracing for trouble.

As polls opened on Sunday to elect a new president to replace Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial figure accused of drug trafficking in the United States, Honduras braced for possible bloodshed.

Voters lined up at some polling sites as early as dawn before the polls officially opened at 7:30 a.m. (1330 GMT).

“I urge everyone to proceed with this process in peace, quiet, without fear, and without violence,” said Kelvin Aguirre, head of the National Electoral Council.

In what is expected to be a close election, more than five million people have registered to vote.

Last month, leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro was leading opinion polls, but the ruling right-wing National Party (PN), whose candidate is charismatic Tegucigalpa mayor Nasry Asfura, had a better campaign organization and resources.

Tensions have risen as the opposition fears a rigged election and claims of pre-election intimidation.

“There would be a disturbing amount of violence if the PN wins the election, even if legitimately,” political analyst Raul Pineda, a lawyer and former PN politician, told AFP.

Hernandez won an unconstitutional second consecutive term four years ago, prompting accusations of fraud from the opposition and international observers.

This ignited a month-long protest, with the government’s ensuing response killing more than 30 people.

“We are terrified since we work near where the ballots are counted,” Luis Andino, a 27-year-old street seller in Tegucigalpa, told AFP.

“If there are riots… and we get forced out of here, we’re afraid of losing our jobs.”

The worries arise in a country already racked by violent gangs, drug trafficking, and hurricanes, with 59 percent of the 10 million-strong population living in poverty.

“A type of paranoia has evolved, and people are stockpiling food and water in preparation for conflict,” Pineda said.

He argues, however, that pressure from Washington, which wants to diminish the triggers for mass migration from Central America to the United States, as well as a strong contingent of international observers, will at the very least assure a transparent vote.

Three hours after polls close at 5:00 p.m., the National Electoral Council (CNE) is expected to reveal preliminary results, according to Gustavo Irias, executive director of the Center for Democracy Studies.

“The attitude of different political actors, election observers, and the US embassy will all play a role in avoiding (violence).”

Around the country, 18,000 police officers and military will be on duty.

Since Manuel Zelaya, Castro’s predecessor, the PN has been in power. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.