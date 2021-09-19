As the economy sends mixed signals, the Fed is expected to remain cautious.

With the US economy on the mend following the Covid-19 outbreak, the Federal Reserve is poised to make a decision next week on whether the economy is strong enough to begin removing stimulus measures that have aided the recovery.

The two-day meeting of the central bank’s policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which begins Tuesday, may, like many others in recent months, end up being a stagnant event.

Analysts do not expect the Fed to begin the much-anticipated tapering of its large asset purchases right away, and while the committee will offer revised economic forecasts, few major revisions from previous estimates released three months ago are expected.

According to Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US, the FOMC “likes to prepare markets for any substantial change.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell “may select the opportunity to signal that the tapering is coming, which would likely be a November announcement with a December start” when he speaks to the press following the meeting, according to the economist.

Starting in March 2020, the Fed took a series of emergency steps in response to the epidemic, which caused the world’s greatest economy to collapse.

In addition to lowering the benchmark lending rate to zero, the Fed began purchasing large quantities of Treasuries and other securities to alleviate lending conditions and prevent the financial system from collapsing.

Powell has stated that the bank may begin to reduce its purchases by the end of the year, but experts believe it may take longer.

“I believe the tapering train has already left the station,” said Roberto Perli, founding partner and head of global policy research at Cornerstone Macro, who also expects the bank to start slowing its purchases in the last two months of the year.

The FOMC will meet at a time when the economy is sending contradictory signals on two of the central bank’s primary priorities: employment and inflation.

Last month, the United States added a lackluster 235,000 new jobs, despite higher employment gains in previous months as Americans returned to or found new occupations after Covid-19 business closures.

“The Fed is seldom influenced by a single report; they look at the overall trend, which is still fairly good,” Perli explained.

“I believe they’ll look at the statistics and conclude that we’re still on the right road. I don’t believe the information alters their minds.”

The strengthening economy has fueled a significant rise in inflation this year, but the consumer price index climbed at a slower pace in August than in previous months. Brief News from Washington Newsday.