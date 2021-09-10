As the economy recovers, a budget battle between the EU and the United States looms.

Despite rising public debt, European governments have spent wildly to prevent the coronavirus from wreaking havoc on the economy.

Now, plans are being made for the European Union to modify its budget regulations in order to continue the extravagant spending, but many member states are cautious of the matter.

The European Commission, which is in charge of 27 EU member states’ budgets, is doing everything it can to avert a political clash that could spill over into Germany’s election campaign this month.

It’ll be a massive political battle. The question is when will we start fighting. An EU official commented on the condition of anonymity.

EU finance ministers will meet in Slovenia’s magnificent Brdo castle on Friday and Saturday to discuss the issue gingerly.

At the heart of the problem is the EU’s stability and growth agreement, a set of limits on budget spending that commits member states, at least on paper, to public debt of only 60% of GDP. Annual deficits are not allowed to surpass 3% of GDP.

However, many countries have exceeded the benchmark, prompting some member states to ask the commission to look into measures to bring the requirements closer to reality even before the epidemic.

By the end of the year, the average debt in the 19 euro-area nations is expected to exceed 102 percent of GDP.

Worst of all, France and Belgium have joined the debt club, with debt levels expected to exceed 120 percent of GDP.

This is comparable to the eye-popping amounts seen in Greece (200%) and Italy (100%) respectively (160 percent).

However, strict adherence to the budgetary pact would result in a significant drop in public investment in these countries, potentially throwing Europe into recession and reigniting the eurozone debt crisis.

The 60 percent rule will almost probably be removed, but ministers may consider relaxing the rules on how vigorously a government must cut spending to decrease its debt.

Politically, this has the potential to be explosive. In most countries, social programs account for the majority of spending, with pensions blowing the biggest hole in the budget. Reducing debt involves reducing voters’ retirement funds.

Richer countries, led by Germany, believe it is time for post-World War II assistance programs to be phased out.