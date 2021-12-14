As the economy is threatened by Omicron, the Asian Development Bank has lowered its growth forecasts for Asia.

The Asian Development Bank lowered its development predictions for developing Asia for 2021 and 2022, warning that the highly mutated Omicron coronavirus type could have a “substantial” economic impact.

Despite a steep decline in infections and increased vaccination across the region, which stretches from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, the global surge in Covid-19 cases indicated that “the pandemic will take time to play out,” according to the report.

The Philippines-based lender expects growth of 7.0 percent in 2021, down from its prior forecast of 7.1 percent in September, and 5.3 percent in 2022, down from its previous forecast of 5.4 percent.

While the region was projected to maintain a “solid resurgence” and keep inflation under control, the ADB warned that the advent of Omicron has added “extra uncertainty.”

“Recent experiences in Europe illustrate that even in highly vaccinated countries, large-scale viral outbreaks can occur, forcing governments to impose mobility restrictions,” it stated.

“Because it (Omicron) looks to be substantially more transmissible than earlier variations, it could have a big economic impact.”

According to the lender, vaccination rates in developing Asia have increased in recent months, with nearly half of the population fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of November, compared to less than a third at the end of August.

As a result, many economies have been able to reopen, bolstering production and trade in the region.

However, vaccination coverage remained uneven, with 20 economies having less than 40% of their citizens fully vaccinated, “leaving them vulnerable to fresh epidemics.”

And the region still lags behind the United States, which has about 60% coverage, and the European Union, which has more than 67 percent.

“Due to still-insufficient vaccination coverage, new pandemic waves could reverse the current reopening trend in many economies,” the ADB warned.

The main risk, according to the ADB, is a resurgence of Covid-19 infections. Other risks include a prolonged downturn in China’s housing market, rising inflation, and global supply disruptions.

China’s economy is anticipated to rise 8.0 percent this year and 5.3 percent in 2022, despite the fact that some real estate companies have been thrown into financial difficulty as a result of Beijing’s debt crackdown.

The ADB stated that the growth rates were little lower than expected.