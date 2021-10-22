As the economy improves, the US budget deficit falls to $2.8 trillion in 2021.

According to the government, the US budget deficit shrank somewhat in the past year as the economy recovered from the Covid-19 outbreak, decreasing $360 billion to $2.8 trillion.

The outcome for the fiscal year ended September 30 was significantly better than projected a few months ago, but it fell just short of the record set in 2020 during the height of the health-care crisis, which closed businesses across the country and resulted in millions of layoffs.

According to figures from the Treasury Department and the White House budget office, the improvement reflected a more than $600 billion boost in tax collections when the economy was able to restart following the epidemic shutdowns.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen lauded the massive American Rescue Plan stimulus package adopted early this year, saying, “Today’s joint budget statement is further proof that America’s economy is in the midst of a recovery.”

In the fiscal year just concluded, government spending surged by $266 billion to $6.8 trillion, owing in part to ongoing spending from the enormous relief legislation passed in 2020, when the pandemic was at its worst.

“While the nation’s economic recovery is greater than that of other wealthy nations,” Yellen noted, “it is still fragile.”

The Democratic Party, led by Vice President Joe Biden, is now striving to pass two massive legislative packages, but there is disagreement over their size and breadth, as well as how they will be funded.

“Growing the economy, helping workers and families, and strengthening our nation’s long-term fiscal outlook,” Yellen said of the social and infrastructure spending measures.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on legislators’ deadline to raise or suspend the US debt ceiling and avoid a historic default before a temporary moratorium ends on December 3.

On the same day, a temporary budget authorisation expires, allowing the government to continue operating while the dispute continues.

Failure to act before Treasury runs out of money to pay its bills, including military and retiree payments, would be “catastrophic,” according to Yellen.

Total government borrowing climbed by $1.3 trillion to $22.3 trillion in the fiscal year, nearly equal the size of the world’s largest economy, which had a GDP of $22.7 trillion as of June 30.

Individuals paid $2 trillion in taxes, while companies paid $371.8 billion, according to the report’s analysis of budget totals.

The Department of Health and Human Services spent $1.5 trillion, the Defense Department $718 billion, and foreign aid was $20 billion.