As the economy improves, Afghan families return to weaving carpets.

Four Afghan brothers have dug out their family’s carpet loom from storage in the aim of making a living as the country’s economy teeters on the brink of collapse.

The Haidari brothers now spend their days weaving the intricate rugs for which Afghanistan is famous, sitting side by side on a squat bench, as generations of their family have done before them.

They put through long hours every day, putting on a brave front despite the fact that there is no assurance they will be able to sell their carpets.

Ghulam Sakhi, the family patriarch, said, “We have no other option” to keep the family alive.

The Haidari brothers had managed to avoid the backbreaking labor of carpet manufacture until August 15, when the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan, and were running a profitable company supplying flowers for weddings.

The fundamentalist movement’s austere view of Islam, on the other hand, effectively put an end to the expensive betrothals that Afghans adored, and the family business disintegrated.

They turned to their family’s rug-making business as a creative response to misfortune.

“Naturally, wedding halls didn’t do well once the Taliban took power. That is why we have resumed carpeting “Rauf, the eldest of the brothers who all live and work in Kabul, is 28 years old.

He told AFP, “It’s a very old ritual that our forefathers have passed down to us.”

They now take silk strands from dangling spindles and loop them into the rug’s warp and weft with precise, rhythmic energy.

They expect the 12-metre (39-foot) carpet to sell for up to $6,000 when it is finished (5,300 euros).

According to Noor Mohammad Noori, the head of the national carpet makers’ association, almost two million of Afghanistan’s 38 million people work in the carpet industry.

However, he claims that demand has plummeted since the Taliban’s takeover triggered an exodus of expatriates working for foreign organizations.

Afghan carpets are sought after all over the world, from beautifully woven silk Persians to basic woollen tribal kilims.

However, “more and more individuals are manufacturing carpets” in recent months, according to Kabir Rauf, a Kabul merchant who describes his wares as “national treasures of Afghanistan.”

Women who are unable to work, girls who have been expelled from school, and unemployed males are among the newcomers to the carpet-weaving sector, he said.

Haji Abdul Qader’s carpet-making enterprise in Herat, close the Iranian border, already employs over 150 families.

