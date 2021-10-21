As the Dutch win the men’s world title, Germany sets a new women’s team sprint record.

In the three-rider women’s team sprint final at the track cycling world championships on Wednesday, Germany set a new world record, while the Netherlands added the men’s title to their Olympic gold medal.

Despite lagging early at Roubaix, the German trio of Lea Friedrich, Pauline Grabosch, and Emma Hinze handily beat the Russian Cycling Federation by 0.654 seconds.

Britain won bronze over Japan.

Friedrich and Hinze were the duo that lost out in the Olympic final to China, who were not there on Wednesday.

Roy van den Berg, Jeffrey Hoogland, and Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands resumed their dominance of men’s track sprinting by crushing hosts France in the team final to earn gold for the fourth year in a row.

It was the same Dutch three that put a stop to Britain’s Olympic dominance in the sport in Tokyo earlier this year.

France won their second gold medal, edging out the Russians.

On the first day of the championships, Martina Fidanza of Italy won the women’s scratch race, with Maike van der Duin of the Netherlands and Jennifer Valente of the United States rounding out the podium.