As the DIA warns of the risk of long-range missiles, North Korea tests a weapon in the Sea of Japan.

According to South Korean military sources, North Korea shot an unidentified projectile into the Sea of Japan’s eastern waters.

The launch comes after a string of nuclear tests by North Korea since the beginning of the year. The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) of the United States has warned that the country intends to fire a long-range missile this year. A launch like this would pose a significant security threat to South Korea, Japan, and other US allies in eastern Asia.

According to the Associated Press, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not specify what North Korea’s shot missile was or how far they believed it had traveled. North Korea, on the other hand, has fired two ballistic missiles, according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. More information on the launch had been promised by the Japanese government.

Since January, North Korea has undertaken six missile launches. The country has so broken various United Nations (UN) weapons bans prohibiting it from producing ballistic missiles, according to The New York Times.

Following the departure of former US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un committed to strengthen his country’s nuclear capability. While current US President Joe Biden has threatened “responses” if North Korea worsens tensions in the region, he has yet to make any public statements.

According to a DIA analysis released last Friday, North Korea may conduct long-range ballistic missile tests in the coming year. According to the assessment, the country would undoubtedly represent a “major security risk” to the United States and its allies in the coming years.

According to the source, Kim Jong Un said during his address at the 8th Workers Party Congress, “Building the national nuclear force was a strategic and primary goal [for North Korea].” “Our state’s status as a nuclear weapons state… enables it to reinforce its formidable and reliable strategic deterrent for dealing with any danger by offering a perfect nuclear shield,” says the report. According to the research, North Korean authorities see nuclear weapons as “essential to regime survival.”

By the end of 2017, Kim said that his country was capable of launching a nuclear strike against the United States' continental territory. The country agreed to a nuclear testing ban under Trump's administration. Trump, on the other hand, was unable to gain traction in the North.