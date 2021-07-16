As the Delta Virus spreads over the world, 12 million Australians are expected to stay at home.

As governments around the world fight to contain rises in Covid-19 infections spurred by the highly infectious Delta form, Australia’s second largest city was ready to undergo a new lockdown on Thursday.

The coronavirus is still wreaking havoc from Asia to Africa, and new strains like Delta, which first appeared in India, are complicating the fight against it.

The virus has resurfaced in areas previously thought to have escaped the brunt of the pandemic, with Australia – acclaimed for its successful “Covid zero” approach – experiencing a rebound that has expanded to nearly 1,000 cases across the country in less than a month.

By late Thursday, around 12 million Australians will be under stay-at-home orders when Melbourne, the country’s second largest city, joins Sydney in a “hard and fast” lockdown.

Dan Andrews, the state’s premier, said he made the decision to put the city – and the surrounding area – under lockdown for the fifth time “with a sad heart,” but it was a “essential necessity.”

He stated, “Nothing about this virus is fair.”

Local officials in Tokyo recorded 1,308 new cases, the largest number since January, just over a week before the virus-affected Olympics’ opening ceremony.

Organizers of the Games have been obliged to restrict spectators from practically all events and set tight rules on visiting athletes as a result of the illness.

Organizers announced Thursday that single athlete in Japan and five Olympic personnel, mostly contractors, had tested positive for Covid-19, further dampening the Olympic spirit.

Countries with little healthcare infrastructure – and vaccine distribution skills – are particularly vulnerable, with Rwanda preparing to enter a fresh lockdown on Saturday as the number of infections rises.

By maintaining some of the continent’s strongest containment procedures, the East African nation had previously dodged the worst of the outbreak.

However, hospitals have been overburdened as the country fights more aggressive forms of the virus, notably Delta, in recent weeks, resulting in a catastrophic scarcity of beds and medicines.

In Asia, Indonesia set a new daily infection record on Thursday, with 56,757 cases reported, as the Delta variety sweeps across the world’s fourth-most populated country, which is now overtaking India as the region’s Covid-19 epicenter.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, located in China, announced a $500 million loan to Indonesia to help it respond to the country’s deadliest wave yet, which has brought hundreds of hospitals to the brink of collapse.

Vaccine doses are being shipped in by the millions to the hard-hit country, including from Japan and the United States, while Jakarta. Brief News from Washington Newsday.