As the Delta Variant Surges, the World Approaches the Dreadful Milestone of 200 Million COVID Cases Worldwide.

According to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide reached 200 million on Wednesday.

As the world grapples with a soaring Delta variant, this milestone, which does not account for any cases that have gone unrecorded, is concerning. It’s a new high, demonstrating just how widespread the virus has been, as the highly contagious form continues to endanger areas with low vaccination rates and put enormous burden on the world’s healthcare systems.

According to Reuters, the world reached 100 million instances in little over a year, and the next 100 million cases were reported in just over six months.

Cases are increasing in around a third of the world’s countries, many of which have yet to administer the first dose of a vaccine to half of their population. According to Reuters, the World Health Organization (WHO) asked for a freeze on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least 10% of the population in each country has been vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, the global mortality toll from COVID-19 was 4.2 million individuals, according to The New York Times.

More than 614,000 people have died in the United States, with more than 550,000 in Brazil and over 425,000 in India. More than 240,000 people have died in Mexico, and nearly 200,000 in Peru. Over 100,000 people have died in the United Kingdom, Colombia, France, Italy, and Russia. In Asia and the Middle East, more than 910,000 deaths were reported.

According to the Reuters analysis, the United States is responsible for one out of every seven cases recorded worldwide, with states like Florida and Louisiana having the lowest vaccination rates.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, there will be up to 200,000 new cases every day in the United States by the fall.

“What we’re seeing is that you have a big pool of vulnerable people because of this increase in transmissibility, and because we have roughly 93 million people in this nation who are eligible to get vaccinated but don’t get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Delta variation is responsible for more than 90% of new infections in the United States.

