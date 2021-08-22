As the Delta outbreak spreads, New Zealand is questioning the virus’s approach.

As an outbreak of the deadly Delta form progressed, New Zealand recognized that its ambitious “Covid zero” extermination campaign may no longer be realistic.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the discovery of another 21 cases in a viral cluster in Auckland last week, breaking a six-month period of no local cases and prompting a countrywide lockdown.

The highly transmissible nature of Delta made this outbreak more difficult to suppress than others, according to Hipkins, raising “major doubts” about the elimination plan.

“Despite all of the best precautions in the world, the degree of infectiousness and the speed with which the virus has spread has put our system under strain,” he told TVNZ.

New Zealand’s internationally regarded Covid-19 response focuses on eradicating the virus from the community, with only 26 deaths in a population of five million.

It has depended on rigorous border controls, with harsh lockdowns in place if any cases get through, but Hipkins believes Delta will force a reconsideration.

“(Delta) is unlike anything we’ve seen in this pandemic,” he said.

“It changes everything; it makes all of our present preparations appear insufficient, and it raises some serious concerns about the viability of our long-term plans.”

Australia, like the United States, has sought a “Covid zero” strategy and has been frustrated as Delta cases continue to rise.

The New Zealand pandemic has highlighted the country’s delayed vaccination rollout, prompting claims that the government has become complacent following its early success in combating the pandemic.

Only approximately 20% of the population has received all of their vaccinations, which is one of the lowest rates in the developed world.

Chris Bishop, a spokesman for the opposition National Party, said the epidemic had revealed a lack of urgency in Wellington’s vaccine plans.

“The government’s carelessness and incapacity to secure vaccine availability and delivery has left us all exposed to the Delta variety when it inevitably entered the community,” he said.

Hipkins could not use the Delta variation as an explanation for present failings, according to ACT Party leader David Seymour.

“We’ve known about Delta since December; what has he been up to?” he inquired.

Hipkins added that the ongoing Delta outbreak, which has 71 active cases – 65 in Auckland and six in Wellington – remained a key priority.

The nationwide lockdown is set to end late Tuesday, but Hipkins warned that even if limits were relaxed elsewhere, Auckland might face more limitations.

