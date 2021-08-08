As the delayed Tokyo Olympics draw to a close, Kipchoge gives a masterclass in the marathon.

Eliud Kipchoge, the world record holder in the marathon, raced to gold in one of the most memorable performances of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, as the extraordinarily unconventional Games came to a close.

Kenyan Kipchoge proved his class in Sapporo, kicking in the last stages and clocking 2hr 08min 38sec to retain his 2016 championship.

It concluded the athletics program on the 16th and final day of Olympic competition, with China leading the medals table by two golds over the United States with only a few events remaining.

The Games have been marred by poor Japanese support due to fears of a coronavirus super-spreader, but a great showing by the hosts, who finished third in the table with 27 golds, has helped win hearts despite the fact that most fans are barred from attending.

“I know there were a lot of people opposed holding this Olympics because of the coronavirus,” said Tsujita, a 47-year-old flag-waving marathon spectator.

“However, I’m delighted that happened. For everyone, this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The marathon, which was moved north to Sapporo to avoid Tokyo’s summer heat, was one of the few events that allowed spectators, although the closing ceremony on Sunday will be held at a nearly empty Olympic Stadium.

The ceremony, which will be attended by VIPs and the media and will take place at the 68,000-seat stadium, will bring a conclusion to an unprecedented Olympics that was postponed last year and was on the verge of being canceled.

Athletes in Tokyo have been forced to wear masks when they are not competing, training, eating, or sleeping, adding to the psychological strain of the strict “bubble” circumstances.

With lonely laps of honor and lightly attended medal ceremonies, victory celebrations have been low-key. However, the competitors’ emotions were on full display.

“The athletes offered these Olympic Games a tremendous Olympic soul,” said Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, claiming that the atmosphere was “more intense than ever before.”

The most jaw-dropping moment came when superstar gymnast Simone Biles abruptly pulled out of competition due to a case of the “twisties,” a disorienting mental block.

Biles, widely regarded as the best gymnast in history, recovered enough to compete in the final event, the balance beam, and win a redemptive bronze medal.

Laurel Hubbard, a weightlifter, was the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics, and Canada’s Quinn, who won gold in women’s football, was the first openly transgender Olympic medalist.

