As the death toll rises amid the heaviest rainfall in a century, Germany’s flood map is updated.

Record rainfall in Germany has resulted in some of the country’s worst flooding in decades, with at least 81 people confirmed dead and over 1,000 people still missing as a result of the catastrophic weather.

Flooding ravaged western Germany, with the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia taking the worst of the damage. It also hit Belgium and the Netherlands, where river banks burst after two months’ worth of rain fell throughout Europe on Thursday.

Around 1,300 people are still missing in Germany’s Ahrweiler district, south of Cologne, where family members have been unable to contact loved ones due to cell phone networks breaking during the flooding.

Several places were severely damaged by the harsh weather on Thursday, according to Reuters, with photographs showing cities fully flooded and bridges partially demolished.

Houses fell early Friday morning in Erftstadt, near Cologne, as rescue personnel battled to save people who had returned to their homes despite warnings of further floods.

The deployment of almost 15,000 police officers, soldiers, and emergency rescue workers to reach individuals stranded in their homes via boats was delayed by the weather.

According to the BBC, the village of Schuld, which has a population of roughly 700 people, was nearly completely devastated, and further heavy rain is expected in the region on Friday.

As Andreas Friedrich, a spokesman for the German weather service, told CNN, the rain is already at record levels: “In certain regions, we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years.”

“We’ve seen more than twice the amount of rainfall in some regions, which has caused flooding and, unfortunately, some building structures to collapse,” he continued.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged the government’s full support to flood victims, while Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the magazine Der Spiegel that financial assistance would be supplied as soon as possible.

During a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Merkel said, “I worry we will only know the full scope of this tragedy in the coming days.”

Merkel extended her “heartfelt condolences” to the victims and assured that the government would help with reconstruction. This is a condensed version of the information.