As the death toll from the Lagos building collapse rises, hope fades.

The dead toll from a fallen high-rise building in Lagos, Nigeria, rose to 22 on Wednesday, according to emergency services, as survivors’ hopes faded two days after the disaster.

Families and friends of those trapped in the wreckage waited at the scene as rescue efforts proceeded after the 21-story building in the posh Ikoyi neighborhood collapsed on Monday.

“We recovered two male dead early this morning, raising the total to 22,” National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Ibrahim Farinloye told AFP.

He said the number of survivors was still at nine, and that search activities were still on because many more were believed to be missing.

During a visit to the site on Wednesday, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said, “This is an occurrence that may be classified as a horrific national calamity.”

The cause of the building’s fall, which was still under construction, is unknown, according to police.

The governor stated, “Mistakes were made from every viewpoint.”

Sanwo-olu announced on Tuesday that he was forming an impartial commission to investigate “the incident’s remote and proximate causes and give recommendations on how to prevent future occurrences.”

“We’ll give them 30 days to finish the investigation,” he added.

Two additional smaller structures in Lagos collapsed on Tuesday as a result of torrential rains the day before in the densely crowded city of approximately 20 million people, however no one was injured, according to emergency service spokesman Farinloye.

Substandard materials, negligence, and a lack of enforcement of construction regulations are serious issues in Lagos and across Africa’s most populous nation.

Since Monday, bereaved families and friends of the victims have been gathered around the spot, hoping to learn more about their fate.

On Wednesday, Damilola Otunla, 29, sat on the sidewalk across the street, continuing a three-day vigil for her brother Bob-Oseni Wale, 50, who was believed to be inside the building when it fell.

She came to the location from her home in neighboring Ogun state when she heard about the accident on Monday.

Otunla looked sorrowful, her eyes hollow, as she recalled how her much older brother had acted like a father, wearing the same grey hoodie, black shorts, and flip flops since Monday.

“He treated me as if I were his own daughter,” she continued.

Her brother resides in Maryland, but she said he had been home for a few months and was visiting a buddy who worked on the construction site.

He was supposed to return on Monday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.