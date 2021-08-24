As the deadline approaches, the urgency to evacuate Afghans grows.

Efforts to evacuate thousands of people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan became more urgent on Tuesday, with Spain warning that it would have to leave people behind and France claiming that it only had three days to finish its airlifts.

After the Taliban warned that the US would not be allowed to prolong the deadline for a complete pullout next week, US-led soldiers have stepped up operations to evacuate thousands of Afghans from Kabul.

President Joe Biden has stated that he intends to keep the August 31 timetable he set for the withdrawal of American personnel, but he is under pressure from European allies and the United Kingdom to extend the deadline.

The French government warned Tuesday that if the US met the deadline, evacuations from Kabul’s airport would have to halt on Thursday.

Spain has stated that it will not be able to save all Afghans serving in Spanish missions.

“It is a really irritating scenario for everyone,” Defense Minister Margarita Robles said, adding that even for those who arrive in Kabul, getting to the airport is difficult.

Britain has stated that it will argue for a longer attendance at a virtual G7 summit on Tuesday.

According to the US government, some 50,000 foreigners and Afghans have fled the nation through Kabul’s airport since the Taliban took power 10 days ago.

Many Afghans fear a recurrence of the Taliban’s violent interpretation of sharia law from 1996 to 2001, or retaliation for cooperating with the US-backed government over the last two decades.

After fleeing to Spain, Nilofar Bayat, a women’s rights activist and former captain of Afghanistan’s wheelchair basketball team, remarked, “The Taliban remain the same as they were 20 years ago.”

“If you look at Afghanistan now, you’ll notice that it’s all guys; there are no women because they don’t accept women as members of society.”

The Taliban had been openly tolerant of the evacuation attempt after ending two decades of war with an incredibly quick rout of government forces.

On Monday, though, they referred to next week’s deadline as a “red line.”

“If the United States or the United Kingdom wanted more time to continue evacuations, the answer is no… Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the organization, warned Sky News that there will be consequences.

The Taliban were able to achieve their unexpected victory because Biden followed through on a deal negotiated with the Taliban by then-President Donald Trump by withdrawing nearly all American forces from Afghanistan.

After the defeat, though, Biden was obliged to redeploy thousands of troops. Brief News from Washington Newsday.