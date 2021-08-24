As the deadline approaches, the Taliban issue a new warning against extending the airlift.

Even as Western governments stated they were running out of time, the Taliban said Tuesday that they would not agree to a delay in the evacuation of Afghans from Kabul airport.

European countries have stated that they would not be able to transport at-risk Afghans before the August 31 deadline, and US President Joe Biden has faced widespread appeals to prolong the evacuation window.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, speaking at a press conference in Kabul, said the Islamist group would not agree to an extension and warned the US to cease withdrawing skilled Afghans.

Mujahid also advised female Afghan government employees to stay at home until the country’s security situation improves.

After the Taliban warned that the US would not be allowed to prolong the deadline for a complete evacuation, US-led soldiers have stepped up operations to evacuate thousands of people from Kabul.

President Biden has stated that he will stay to the plan, although he is under increasing pressure to extend the evacuation period.

On Tuesday, Germany stated that Western allies will be unable to fly every Afghan who requires protection out of Kabul before the deadline.

“Even if (the evacuation) lasts until August 31 or a few days longer, it will not be enough to allow those who we, or the US, wish to fly out,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild TV.

If the US met the deadline, France said it would have to stop evacuating Afghans from Kabul’s airport on Thursday, while Spain claimed it would not be able to save all Afghans serving in Spanish missions.

Meanwhile, Britain has stated that it will advocate for an extension at a virtual G7 summit scheduled for later Tuesday.

According to the US government, some 50,000 foreigners and Afghans have fled the nation through Kabul’s airport since the Taliban took power nine days ago.

Many Afghans fear a recurrence of the Taliban’s violent interpretation of sharia law from 1996 to 2001, or retaliation for cooperating with the US-backed government over the last two decades.

The Taliban, who ended a two-decade war by routing government forces in an amazingly short period of time, have been publicly supportive of the evacuation attempt.

Mujahid, meanwhile, reiterated an earlier Taliban caution against prolonging the airlift on Tuesday.

He further claimed that Americans were removing “Afghan experts” from Afghanistan, such as engineers.

He continued, “We want them to stop this procedure.”

