As the culture of Damascus is hit by the crisis, bookshops in the city are disappearing.

As culture succumbs to the crisis, the Damascus booksellers and publishing firms that once served as lights of Syria’s intellectual life are being replaced with shoe stores and money changers.

Syria is home to some of the Arab world’s literary titans, and Damascus has a plethora of bustling bookstores and publishing houses creating and distributing original and translated works.

The city’s literary flair, however, has vanished.

A decade-long civil conflict, a persistent economic crisis, and a creative brain drain that has robbed Syria of some of its best writers and many of their fans have added to the industry’s global issues, such as the growing popularity of e-books.

“People can’t afford to read, and bookstores can’t afford to stay open,” said Muhammad Salem al-Nouri, 71, whose father owned one of the capital’s oldest bookstores.

The famed Nobel bookshop in Damascus, which opened in 1970, closed its doors last month.

The Al-Yaqza bookshop, which opened in 1939, closed seven years ago, and was replaced with a shoe store.

The Maysalun bookshop, which had been operational for four decades, has been replaced with a money exchange office.

The Al-Nouri bookstore, which opened in 1930, is also under danger of closing.

“We wanted it to be passed on to our children and grandkids,” Nouri said to AFP. “However, the Al-Nouri bookshop, like other bookstores, is under fear of closing.” The Nouri family presently owns and operates two bookstores in Damascus’ downtown district.

Due to poor sales and rising expenditures, the family was compelled to close a third bookshop they had opened in the capital in 2000 three years ago.

Its inventory is still there, collecting dust on completely stocked shelves.

Old photos of famous customers, including politicians, painters, and poets, are displayed on a wooden desk.

The cultural heyday of the 1950s and 1960s is long gone for Sami Hamdan, 40.

According to the former proprietor of the Al-Yaqza bookstore, “the conflict has devastated what was left” of a cultural scene that was already in decline.

“No one is going to invest in a bookshop during conflict,” Hamdan said AFP, with 90 percent of the people living in poverty and costs increasing in the face of the Syrian pound’s collapsing value.

Books have become a “luxury” for Syrians, according to Khalil Haddad of the Dar Oussama publishing firm.

The 70-year-old told AFP that rising printing costs and logistical issues caused by power outages had combined to make books too pricey for most people.

“Food and housing are people’s top priority,” he explained.

Amer Tanbakji, six years ago. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.