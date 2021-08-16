As the Covid outbreak spreads, Sri Lanka fires its health minister.

As coronavirus infections and mortality reached record highs, Sri Lanka’s president removed the health minister who publicly promoted sorcery and magic potions to combat Covid-19.

Pavithra Wanniarachchi’s health portfolio has been given to Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who is also the government spokesman, according to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office.

Wanniarachchi was admitted to the hospital in January after contracting the virus despite publicly eating and praising a sorcerer’s “magic elixir” against Covid-19.

She also dumped a jug of “holy” water into a river in November after a self-proclaimed god-man assured her that it would stop the plague in the 21-million-strong island nation.

Last week, Sri Lanka’s health ministry, led by Wanniarachchi, came under fire for underreporting coronavirus illnesses.

Despite her relegation, she will continue in the cabinet, as the president has assigned her to the less important ministry of transportation.

In the last week, the number of daily viral deaths has surpassed 150, causing crematoriums to overflow.

Daily infections have surpassed 3,000, and with hospitals straining to keep up, even official health workers believe the true number is three times higher.

The government has so far rebuffed requests for a lockdown to stem the tide, but limits were strengthened last week.

From Tuesday, weddings and parties are outlawed, as are state ceremonies and public gatherings until September 1.

From Monday, shops, restaurants, and police officers will be subject to a nighttime curfew.

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Education Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris changed responsibilities in the cabinet reshuffle.