As the COVID Delta Variant Spreads, Israel is requiring people to wear masks indoors once more.

According to the Associated Press, Israel is ordering people to wear masks indoors once more as the COVID-19 Delta variety spreads and the country reaches its highest number of illnesses in three months.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry recorded 307 new cases, the most in over three months and more than the 293 instances reported the day before. The ministry predicts that the numbers will continue to rise, heightening fears that Israel would be thrown back into a crisis.

Israel has immunized 85 percent of its adult population, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promised on Tuesday that thousands of youngsters will be vaccinated by mid-July.

Authorities are rushing to vaccinate youngsters, and harsher travel restrictions at the country’s principal airport are being considered.

Despite the alarming trend, the number of people dying from the illness continues to decline. Only one has been reported in the last two weeks, according to the ministry. In Israel, out of a population of 9.3 million, 5.1 million people have got the required double dose of vaccines. At least one dose has been given to another 400,000 people.

This week, Israel set a new record for the number of children vaccinated, and it reinstated a rule forcing individuals to wear masks indoors. Bennett appointed a coronavirus commissioner for the first time to supervise arrivals at Ben Gurion International Airport, which he described as a “major national vulnerability.”

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked stated on Wednesday that if the pattern continues, the airport will be closed.

According to Israel’s Haaretz newspaper, officials are considering reintroducing the “Green Pass” system, which distinguishes between vaccinated and unvaccinated Israelis in terms of access to particular locations and events.

Israel’s government last week postponed the planned reopening of the country to vaccinated tourists over concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

After essentially closing the country throughout the pandemic, Israel was prepared to reopen its borders to vaccinated travelers on Thursday. In May, it began admitting groups of immunized tourists into the country.

However, because to an increase in illnesses during the last ten days, the government has pushed back the deadline to August 1.