As the country’s COVID case total approaches 3,000, New Zealand enters Level 4 lockdown.

After reporting a community case for the first time in months, New Zealand is about to be placed on its highest COVID alert level.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that officials were looking into a positive case of COVID in Auckland. Interviews with the person have been conducted by a public health unit in order to track out their contacts.

“A hard and early response is the greatest weapon to stamp out any possible spread,” the health ministry said in a statement. “Everyone in New Zealand is requested to keep calm, be nice, and play their part as we gather more information on the probable case.”

New Zealand stated it would enter Alert Level 4 on its four-stage COVID alert system just hours after the case was disclosed.

Everyone must stay at home during Alert Level 4 and only out to go grocery shopping, exercise, or attend important work. People are only allowed to make physical contact with others within their own domestic bubble.

Bars, gyms, movies, and museums must all close, and both indoor and outdoor activities such as funerals and weddings must be cancelled.

Except for Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsular, which would likely be in lockdown for the next seven days, the country’s new lockdown was planned to begin at 11:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday 17 and run for three days.

The shutdown was “a response to a community outbreak in Auckland that is now under investigation and probably linked to the Delta variant,” according to the country’s government-run Unite Against COVID-19 group.

According to ABC News, the most recent community outbreak in New Zealand happened in February.

Border Controls that are Strict

New Zealand has mostly avoided COVID outbreaks throughout the pandemic because to a mix of lockdowns and extremely rigorous border restrictions, with the country restricted to practically everyone who isn’t a resident or a citizen.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been only 26 deaths and 2,927 illnesses in New Zealand since the outbreak began.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has stated that the country might reopen to overseas visitors as early as 2022 if the vaccination distribution is completed, but the rollout has been slow thus far.

As of the 16th of August, This is a condensed version of the information.