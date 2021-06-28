As the country passes a law prohibiting minors from viewing LGBT content, a Hungarian official claims that “pedophiles” will be unable to hide.

After Hungary enacted a bill banning LGBT content for children on Tuesday, Fidesz State Secretary Csaba Domotor declared, “pedophiles would no longer be able to hide.” According to the source, the measure will strengthen the “protection of children” by adding services such as a convicted pedophile register.

“The criminal code will be tightened considerably more. The penalties will be more harsh. With mild punishments and parole, no one can get away with crimes,” he stated.

The rule was presented by Fidesz, Hungary’s conservative ruling party, which prohibits any children’s literature representing homosexuality or sex reassignment. Human rights organizations have attacked the act as anti-LGBT, despite Domotor’s assertions that it will reduce pedophilia.

With a Fidesz majority in parliament and support from the right-wing Jobbik party, Hungary’s National Assembly approved the bill 157-1. According to the Associated Press, the only opponent was an independent lawmaker.

In protest, all other opposition parties skipped the vote session. Human rights organizations have slammed the bill, claiming that it conflates LGBT people with pedophilia. They contended that the rule might be used to stigmatize and harass citizens based on their sexual orientations or gender identities.

Budapest Mayor Karacsony remarked on Facebook, “On this awful day, the opposition’s place is not in the parliament, but on the streets.”

In the past, Orban’s government has painted migrants as a significant threat to Hungary and the country’s Christian identity, a message that has helped him win elections. In order to shore up its conservative base, the ruling party has increasingly characterized the LGBT rights movement as a threat, with the next elections slated for 2022 and fewer refugees entering Europe.

In a statement released following the vote, more than a dozen local organizations, including Amnesty International Hungary and LGBT rights organizations, stated that the legislation is out of step with Hungarian society, which is generally welcoming of LGBT individuals.

The statement added, “[It] also clearly infringes on the right to freedom of expression, human dignity, and equal treatment.”

The reforms, according to Gergely Arato of the Democratic Coalition parliamentary grouping, contradict parliamentary democracy, the rule of law, and human rights.

The legislation, which Fidesz submitted last week, was on its way.