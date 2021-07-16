As the country concedes to protesters’ demands, Cuba’s president admits to making mistakes.

After mostly blaming the United States and social media for the upheaval in his country, Cuban President Miguel Dáz-Canel confessed his government made mistakes as Havana proposed a limited relaxation of food and pharmaceutical restrictions.

According to Reuters, Havana said it would temporarily lift restrictions on food and medicine tourists might bring in, in response to protests that began over the weekend in response to food and medicine shortages, price hikes, and the government’s handling of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in a surprising moment of self-reflection, Daz-Canel admitted that his government was to blame for the upheaval, saying on national television, “We have to gain experience from the disruptions.”

According to the Associated Press, he added on Wednesday, “We also have to do a critical examination of our difficulties in order to act and overcome, and avoid their repeat.”

The government had blamed the unrest on US-funded “counter-revolutionaries,” whom it accused of taking advantage of hardships aggravated by the US trade ban, which had been reinforced by the previous Trump administration.

One of the objectives of the #SOSCuba social media movement was that the government remove customs restrictions on food, medicine, and hygiene goods.

The Cuban government, which had claimed that the social media campaign was part of a US-supported effort to destabilize the island, has backed down, with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero declaring that restrictions will be eased beginning Monday and will endure until the end of the year.

“It was a demand made by many travelers, and it was imperative to take this decision,” Marrero said on state television as he sat next to Daz-Canel, despite the fact that the island had few flights, making it unclear what impact the policy would have right away.

Yoani Sánchez, a government opponent, told her 753,000 followers on Twitter that the move was insufficient, adding, “We don’t want crumbs, we want freedom.”

She went on to say, “Blood was not spilt on Cuban streets in order to import a few extra luggage.”

The government has been accused of using internet outages to suppress opposition, and rights groups have expressed concern about the number of people arrested who have yet to be found.

The destiny of Dina Stars, a Cuban YouTube channel, had been a source of anxiety. This is a condensed version of the information.