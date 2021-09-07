As the city remains isolated due to the pandemic, Hong Kong completes its third runway.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong’s airport celebrated the completion of a third runway at a time when the once-thriving international travel center remained cut off from the rest of the globe.

Carrie Lam, the city’s mayor, presided over the 3.9-kilometer runway’s topping-off ceremony, which took five years to build on reclaimed land.

Hong Kong has long been home to one of the world’s busiest international airports, thanks to its strategic location and relatively liberal entrance restrictions.

However, it is facing rising competition from regional rival Singapore as well as mainland China’s quickly expanding airports.

Months of political turmoil in 2019, which at one point paralyzed the airport, as well as China’s ensuing crackdown on dissent, tarnished the city’s status as a tourism hub.

Because it maintains some of the world’s strongest quarantine precautions, the business hub is currently inaccessible to the majority of people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Almost all newcomers must stay in a hotel for one to three weeks, which has held the coronavirus at bay but wreaked havoc on the travel industry and isolated the city.

Environmental groups frequently oppose the construction of new runways in Western countries, yet there was no opposition to Hong Kong’s airport expansion.

The two runways were already running well beyond their capability of accepting and sending 420,000 planes per year before the coronavirus.

The third runway is scheduled to begin operations in 2022.

It’s uncertain whether Hong Kong’s travel restrictions will have eased by then.

Despite adequate supply, the city has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the industrialized world, and the government has provided no indication as to when it will begin to live with the coronavirus.

International companies have become increasingly frustrated, with the European Chamber of Commerce recently saying that residents are “indefinitely stuck.”

However, Lam reaffirmed her zero-Covid rules last week, saying that opening travel to the Chinese mainland was more vital than doing so to the rest of the world.