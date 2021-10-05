As the California clean-up continues, Gavin Newsom has been chastised for issuing 138 oil permits.

As the cleaning after a disaster in the state’s south continues, energy sector watchdogs have urged California Governor Gavin Newsom to halt the issuance of oil permits in state waterways.

The estimated 100,000-gallon oil leak approximately five miles off Huntington Beach in Orange County has wreaked havoc on local wildlife habitats and beaches.

According to CNN, the reason of the Saturday breach is unknown, and oil cleaning work have proceeded apace following the spill of an estimated 3,000 barrels.

In a statement released Monday, Newsom declared a state of emergency in Orange County, saying that his state would “mobilize all available resources to protect public health and the environment.”

The tragedy was “a reminder of the terrible cost fossil fuels have on our communities and the environment,” he said in a statement.

Consumer Watchdog and the FracTracker Alliance, however, have criticized Newsom for issuing oil permits and for failing to safeguard vulnerable communities from oil operations as the cleanup process continues.

According to Kyle Ferrar, Western program coordinator for the FracTracker Alliance, “Governor Newsom has issued 138 licenses for wells located offshore.” This included five new drilling licences and 133 permits to work on existing offshore wells, according to the report.

On Monday, the groups also claimed that the California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) is nine months late in providing a regulation to Newsom that would create a buffer between oil activities and vulnerable communities.

The Huntingdon disaster, according to consumer advocate Liza Tucker, “makes it apparent like never before that there is no such thing as safe proximity to oil drilling.”

She demanded that Newsom “immediately” halt issuing offshore and onshore licenses and “erect a 2,500-foot barrier between vulnerable communities and oil operations if his own oil and gas supervisor refuses.”

“New drilling and other operations on wells in existing leases in state waters was never forbidden,” Tucker said, despite the fact that new oil drilling leases in state waters up to two miles from coast were barred in 1969 after a catastrophic oil disaster in Santa Barbara.

According to redgreenandblue.org, over two million people in California live within half a mile of a well, and another seven million reside within a mile.

It stated that California was one of a group of states.