As the blame game over rising costs continues, Putin’s comments drive down Europe’s gas prices.

The Associated Press reported that Europe’s skyrocketing gas prices fell on Thursday, one day after Russian President Vladmir Putin suggested his country might sell gas to European spot buyers through its domestic market.

During a government conference on energy issues on Wednesday, Putin said that Europe’s rising gas costs are due to rising demand as the world economy recovers from the pandemic. He believes that, in addition to current long-term contracts, the spot-buyer solution might benefit the European Union’s 27 members.

“I’d like to emphasize that the situation in the European energy markets is a shining example of the inadmissibility of hasty and politically motivated moves in any sphere, particularly in energy issues, which determine the stability of industries and the welfare and life quality of millions of people,” Putin said in response to EU leaders rushing the industry adjustment process.

Putin also defended himself against scathing criticism from EU leaders, who pointed to Russia’s refusal to expand fuel supplies as prices rose.

“Russia has always been a dependable gas supplier to consumers all over the world, in Europe and Asia, and has always kept its promises. That is something I want to emphasize “Putin stated the following.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated Putin’s criticism of EU policies, blaming the EU Commission’s “Green Deal” measures for combating climate change for rising energy prices. Hungary is a member of the European Union.

Putin stated that Russian gas deliveries to Europe increased by 15% in the first nine months of this year compared to the same time in 2020, and that they may establish a new record this year. He claimed that Gazprom, the state-controlled gas company, has consistently addressed consumer needs for extra gas as stipulated in existing supply contracts.

In response to Ukraine’s claim that Moscow was attempting to limit supplies sent across Ukrainian territory in advance of the Nord Stream 2’s launch, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the claim. According to Putin, Russia has pushed 8% more gas through Ukraine than the present transit deal allows.

According to analysts, Gazprom delivered all of the required gas under long-term agreements, but did not sell any additional gas on the spot market, instead using it for domestic purposes.

