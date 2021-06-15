As the Biden-Putin meeting approaches, Geneva will host the US-Russia summit for the third time.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Geneva on Wednesday, marking the third time the city has hosted a US-Russia encounter.

In 1955, the Swiss city welcomed US President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, then 30 years later, Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev. The two countries made headway in defusing tensions both times.

With the superpowers’ current relationship at an all-time low, this meeting will be critical to moving forward.

This time, prospects are high for even a small improvement in the present thaw between the United States and Russia over problems such as Ukraine, human rights, and cyber-attacks.

Robert Legvold, a professor emeritus of Soviet and Russian studies at Columbia University, said Geneva hosted key US-Soviet negotiations on strategic nuclear arms reduction and has an excellent track record as a site for cooperation between the two countries.

Legvold remarked of the two opposing countries that if there is any city “where business has been done… it has been Geneva.”

Legvold cited Eisenhower’s use of the 1955 meeting to initiate the “Open Skies” agreement, which required the US and Soviet forces to trade maps in order to increase openness and reduce tensions.

In 1992, a pact was signed allowing each country to conduct surveillance flights over the other’s territory. The United States withdrew from the Open Skies Treaty under Trump, and the Biden administration declared last month that it would not rejoin it, citing continuous Russian violations.

Putin has described the fall of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical calamity of the twentieth century,” and has worked to restore Russia’s worldwide weight and status from the Soviet era. He has frequently criticized Gorbachev’s legacy, claiming that the United States and its Western allies deceived the Soviet Union by promising not to extend NATO eastward after Germany’s reunification — and then breaching that commitment.

Geneva is no longer the hotbed of Cold War espionage and intrigue it once was. But while Switzerland has in many ways cleaned up its reputation as a hub for the rich and powerful to squirrel away funds and avoid taxes, experts say.