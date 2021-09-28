As the battle for Yemen’s “future” heats up, rebels are closing in on a key city.

Experts say Yemen’s Huthi rebels are on the verge of reversing the war’s direction as they move in on a key northern city, putting millions of refugees at risk.

Hundreds of fighters have died in intense skirmishes since Iran-backed insurgents launched their push for Marib, the government’s last bastion in the oil-rich northern area, earlier this month.

Marib’s capture would be a game-changer, completing the rebels’ seizure of Yemen’s north while giving them control of oil resources and a negotiating advantage in any future peace talks.

It also raises concerns for the more than two million refugees who have fled other frontline cities over the long-running conflict and are now living in camps in the region.

According to Abdulghani Al-Iryani, a prominent scholar at the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies, “the fight of Marib will define the future of Yemen.”

“The Huthis have taken control of the majority of the governorate and are closing up on the capital.”

The rebels overran the national capital Sanaa, which is only 120 kilometers (75 miles) to the east, just took seven years ago, posing a serious danger to Marib.

The Saudi-led intervention to prop up the government the next year was spurred by the takeover.

The grinding war has resulted in the world’s biggest humanitarian disaster, with millions of displaced people on the verge of starvation, according to the United Nations.

“The refugees will almost certainly bear the brunt of this devastating war,” Iryani said.

Marib is strategically important for controlling Yemen’s north, as it sits at a crossroads between the southern and northern regions. Analysts believe that if it falls, the Huthis will be emboldened to march towards the government-controlled south.

According to Ahmed Nagi of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, they have made tremendous progress in recent weeks after opening new fronts around Marib.

“The Huthis will utilize Marib to march towards the southern governorates bordering it if they conquer the city,” he told AFP.

The Huthis launched a major assault on Marib in February, and after a brief respite, they resumed their campaign this month, provoking coalition air strikes.

“Losing Marib to the Huthis could alter the direction of the war,” said Elisabeth Kendall, a researcher at Pembroke College at the University of Oxford.

“It would be another nail in the coffin for the government’s claim to power, and it would give the Huthis more clout in any future peace talks.”

According to Iryani, there is still a chance that Marib’s government-allied tribes and groups will accept a Huthi compromise to save the city. Brief News from Washington Newsday.