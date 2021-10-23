As the banned Pakistan Party continues its protest, there are deadly clashes.

After two police officers were murdered in the rioting, a radical Islamist organization reported five of its members were slain in fighting with authorities in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore on Saturday.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters gathered after Friday prayers to demand the release of their incarcerated leader, blocking highways and throwing projectiles.

On Saturday, the protests persisted.

The TLP has been linked to massive anti-French protests in the past, prompting the embassy to issue a warning to all French people to leave the country earlier this year.

“Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has lost two persons to police firing on Friday night and three more today,” the party tweeted on Saturday.

Lahore police declined to comment on the report, but acknowledged two of its policemen had died on Friday night.

“The confrontations are still going on,” Lahore police spokesman Rana Arif told AFP.

“This is a police defensive operation against a crowd… We’re merely shelling to keep the mob under control.” When Pakistan’s government disbanded the TLP in April in response to violent anti-France protests, TLP leader Saad Rizvi was jailed.

Supporters have vowed to march in convoys towards Islamabad, where police have used shipping containers to block roadways.

The party has stated that they will not stop protesting or engage in negotiations with the government until their leader is released.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive to monitor the situation, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, who had been in Dubai to watch Pakistan compete in the T20 cricket World Cup, returned home.

Since President Emmanuel Macron defended the freedom of a satirical magazine to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed, which many Muslims consider blasphemy, the TLP has mounted an anti-French campaign.

In April, when the TLP held days of marches that paralyzed roadways, six police officers were slain.

Few subjects in Pakistan are as energizing as blasphemy, and even the tiniest hint of an insult to Islam can stoke riots, instigate lynchings, and bring the country’s warring political parties together.