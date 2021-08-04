As the Afghan army defends the besieged city from the Taliban, families flee.

Families fled their houses on Wednesday as the Afghan army launched a counter-offensive against the Taliban in a key southern city, as the insurgents intensified their push to seize major cities.

In recent days, there has been significant combat in the west and south, and on Tuesday, a bomb-and-gun strike in the capital Kabul killed eight people, followed by a smaller bombing the next morning.

Since the Taliban launched a statewide attack in May, dozens of civilians have killed in the war for Lashkar Gah, a city of 200,000 people that would be the Taliban’s biggest urban triumph.

Hundreds of families evacuated after the military asked them to leave on Tuesday, according to resident Saleh Mohammad, but many were caught in the crossfire.

“There is no way out of this location because the combat is still going on. We can’t be sure we won’t be killed along the way,” Mohammad remarked.

“Both the government and the Taliban are trying to exterminate us.”

Taking advantage of the security vacuum left by the withdrawal of US forces, the rebels have gained control of large swaths of the countryside and vital border towns.

The Taliban are now focusing their efforts on towns, with severe fighting taking place for the past week in Herat, near the Iranian border, as well as Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.

On Wednesday, violence broke out in Lashkar Gah after another night of heavy fighting between Taliban and Afghan forces.

The military had ordered residents to flee the city as they prepared for a counter-offensive.

“Those folks who received financial assistance or had access to a car were able to leave their homes. Families who cannot afford to leave their homes, like us, are forced to stay in their own homes,” resident Halim Karimi told AFP.

“We have no idea where to go or how to get out. We are created to die.”

The government would suffer a tremendous strategic and psychological damage if Lashkar Gah, the capital of southern Helmand province, fell.

The Taliban have taken over certain radio and television stations in the city, as well as moving into people’s houses.

According to the United Nations, at least 40 civilians were murdered in Lashkar Gah in the past 24 hours.

According to police, three individuals were hurt in a bomb in Kabul on Wednesday morning.

It came barely hours after a deadly bombing and rifle attack on Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi and some MPs late Tuesday.

The first bomb detonated in the city’s heart, sending a cloud of smoke into the sky. Brief News from Washington Newsday.