As the Afghan army battles the Taliban for control of the besieged city, families flee.

Residents in the southern city of Lashkar Gah claimed Wednesday that families fled their houses as the Afghan army launched a major counter-offensive against the Taliban.

Hundreds of civilians have already killed in the fierce battle for Lashkar Gah, a 200,000-strong city that would be the Taliban’s biggest triumph since their statewide onslaught began in May.

Hundreds of families fled after the military ordered them to evacuate on Tuesday, according to resident Saleh Mohammad, but many were caught in the crossfire.

“There is no way out of this location because the combat is still going on. We can’t be sure we won’t be killed along the way,” Mohammad remarked.

“Both the government and the Taliban are trying to exterminate us.”

Taking advantage of the security vacuum left by the withdrawal of US forces, the rebels have gained control of large swaths of the countryside and vital border towns.

The Taliban are now focusing their efforts on towns, with severe fighting taking place for the past week in Herat, near the Iranian border, as well as Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.

On Tuesday, deadly bomb and rifle strikes targeted Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi and other leaders in Kabul’s capital.

Mohammadi was unharmed, and Afghan forces thwarted the attempts, but five people died.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the Kabul bombing, Washington has placed the finger at the Taliban.

The early morning battle in Lashkar Gah came after another night of severe fighting in the city between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, only hours after the military ordered people to evacuate.

“Those folks who received financial assistance or had access to a car were able to leave their homes. Families who cannot afford to leave their homes, like us, are forced to stay in their own homes,” resident Halim Karimi told AFP.

“We have no idea where to go or how to get out. We are created to die.”

The government would suffer a tremendous strategic and psychological damage if Lashkar Gah, the capital of southern Helmand province, fell.

The Afghan army declared a major counter-offensive on Tuesday after the Taliban took control of certain radio and television stations in the capital and moved into people’s homes.

In a statement to the city’s residents, General Sami Sadat, commander of the 215 Maiwand Afghan Army Corps, said, “Please evacuate as soon as possible so that we may start our operation.”

“I understand how tough it is for you to leave your homes – it is difficult for us as well – however. Brief News from Washington Newsday.