As tensions rise, Ukraine mocks Russia with a meme about living next to it.

As tensions between the two countries continue to rise, Ukraine’s official Twitter account ridiculed Russia this week.

Ukraine shared a meme on Tuesday, insinuating that living next door to Russians is a pain, amid fears of an invasion.

December 7, 2021 — Ukraine / крaна (@Ukraine)

As of this writing, the meme had 60,000 retweets and over 287,000 likes, with many users being impressed by the fact that it was shared from the country’s official account.

One person joked, “This will be in history texts one day.” “If this isn’t the greatest geopolitical tweet of all time…” someone else said. Tensions between the two countries have risen in recent months as Russia has bolstered its military posture along the border with tens of thousands of troops and equipment.

President Joe Biden warned on Wednesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, the US will not send soldiers to the Eastern European country unilaterally, citing a legal technicality: Ukraine is not a NATO member.

“That is not on the table,” Biden said outside the White House addressing reporters.

If an invasion occurs, the administration has promised to help Ukraine with “defense capability” and to impose heavy economic sanctions on Russia.

Biden and his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, have declined to say what those sanctions might be, but the administration has promised to go further than the United States did after Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

The sanctions, Biden told reporters on Wednesday, will be “unlike anything [Vladimir Putin] has ever seen.”

On Tuesday, Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning him against escalation and expressing the US’ “support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Later this week, the president will meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine has “came out with positive proposals for how to move diplomacy ahead,” according to Sullivan.

“That, we believe, is a wonderful and positive thing. And I believe that when President Biden and President Zelensky meet on Thursday, they will consider that diplomatic option “he stated

Last month, Zelensky accused Russians of preparing an assassination attempt on him.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Zelensky was confident in the capabilities of his military forces to fend off an attack.