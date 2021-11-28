As tensions rise, Kyrgyzstan holds a parliamentary vote.

Kyrgyzstan held legislative elections on Sunday, amid simmering tensions following reports of a plan to depose populist President Sadyr Japarov, who ascended to power during post-election riots last year.

Three presidents have been deposed after mass uprisings fueled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns, and outrage over purported electoral irregularities throughout the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation’s three decades of freedom.

While surveys suggest that Japarov’s government retains public support, detractors argue that his recent imprisonment of possible challengers and a constitutional revision earlier this year demonstrate that he is repeating the mistakes of his predecessors.

His cash-strapped government also confronts a bleak future, with a winter energy crisis approaching, increased living costs, and the epidemic wreaking havoc on commerce with neighboring China.

There was little excitement in Bishkek, where both Russian and Kyrgyz are spoken, about the poll, which is anticipated to produce a 90-seat parliament primarily loyal to Japarov.

Naurdin Shorukov, a 35-year-old maintenance worker, said he would not vote because he believes “the same individuals who have been around for the last 30 years and added nothing to the country” would win the election.

Daniel Zamirbekov, 18, said he would vote for a reform-minded party that is considered a long shot in the parliamentary election, which features 21 parties and hundreds of district candidates.

However, Zamirbekov is concerned that low attendance may benefit wealthy parties with “no vision” for the 6.5 million people who live in the mountainous, landlocked country.

On Sunday, polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. (0200 GMT), with the first results expected shortly after the 8:00 p.m. start of counting.

The most recent bout of instability in Kyrgyzstan occurred during parliamentary elections a year ago, when defeated parties took to the streets to protest a result they claimed was rigged in favor of parties loyal to then-president Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

The election results were overturned, and current leader Japarov was elected president in January after being released from prison during the upheaval.

Japarov promised to “show the world” that Kyrgyzstan can organize free and fair elections after securing power by approving constitutional revisions that removed single-term restrictions for incumbent presidents and expanded his authority at the expense of the legislature.

Opposition candidates, on the other hand, have complained about administrative pressure.

Ryskeldi Mombekov, a popular independent politician, was pulled from the contest by election authorities until his candidacy was reinstated by a judge, despite threats from fans in his home region.

More severely, the state council for national security announced Friday that 15 people had been detained.