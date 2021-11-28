As tensions rise, Kyrgyzstan elects a new parliament.

The legislative election in Kyrgyzstan began counting votes on Sunday, with tensions rising after reports of a conspiracy to depose populist President Sadyr Japarov, who rose to power during post-election rioting last year.

Three presidents have been deposed after mass uprisings fueled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns, and outrage over purported electoral irregularities throughout the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation’s three decades of freedom.

While Japarov’s government continues to retain popular support, critics believe his recent imprisonment of possible challengers and a constitutional revision earlier this year demonstrate that he is repeating the mistakes of his predecessors.

His cash-strapped government also confronts a bleak future, with a winter energy crisis approaching, increased living costs, and the epidemic wreaking havoc on commerce with neighboring China.

There was little excitement in Bishkek, where both Russian and Kyrgyz are spoken, about the poll, which is anticipated to produce a 90-seat parliament primarily loyal to Japarov.

“Our country is breathtaking. For us to live in a true country, I want our elections to be cultured and honest “Lyudmila, a 58-year-old voter, expressed her opinion.

She claimed she had been given money in exchange for her vote but turned it down. Lyudmila did not reveal the source of the funds.

Ulugbek Abdrashev, 36, said he would vote for the opposition Ata-Meken party, and expressed hope that the incoming legislature would be more vocal than the previous one.

He added it was impossible to rule out more turmoil following the elections.

“Here, anything is possible. We (live) in a fantastical world, “He laughed as he told AFP.

Polling sites in the 6.5 million-strong mountainous, landlocked country started at 8:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) and ended at 8:00 p.m., with results expected shortly after.

The most recent bout of instability in Kyrgyzstan occurred during parliamentary elections a year ago, when defeated parties took to the streets to protest a result they claimed was rigged in favor of parties loyal to then-president Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

The elections were overturned, and current leader Japarov was elected president in January after being released from prison during the turmoil.

Japarov and his wife, Aigul Japarova, voted in the morning at a polling booth in Bishkek, and urged others to do the same.

“Your vote will determine the country’s future,” he stated after casting his ballot.

With two hours left to vote, the Central Election Commission recorded a turnout of little over 28%.

