As tensions rise, Kyrgyzstan elects a new parliament.

Kyrgyzstan elected a new parliament on Sunday, sparking fears of a conspiracy to depose populist President Sadyr Japarov, who ascended to power during post-election violence last year.

Three presidents have been deposed after mass uprisings fueled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns, and outrage over purported electoral irregularities throughout the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation’s three decades of freedom.

Six parties are anticipated to enter parliament as a result of a near-complete count, with the majority believed to be loyal to Japarov’s government.

While surveys suggest that Japarov retains public support, detractors argue that his recent imprisonment of possible challengers and a constitutional revision earlier this year demonstrate that he is repeating the mistakes of his predecessors.

His cash-strapped government also confronts a bleak future, with a winter energy crisis approaching, soaring living costs, and the epidemic wreaking havoc on commerce with China.

There was little excitement about the vote in Bishkek, the capital, where both Russian and Kyrgyz are spoken.

Ulugbek Abdrashev, 36, said he would support an opposition party and hoped the next parliament will have less “wet fish lawmakers.”

He noted that it was impossible to rule out the prospect of disturbance following the vote.

“Here, anything is possible. We (live) in a fantastical world, “He laughed as he told AFP.

After more than 90% of the ballots were tabulated, pro-government Ata-Jurt Kyrgyzstan appeared to be leading the pack with more over 16 percent of the vote.

At least one opposition party, Alliance, has broken through the 5% threshold to enter parliament.

Over 32% of eligible voters cast ballots, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The low attendance could be explained, according to CEC member Tynchtyk Shaikhnazarov, by the fact that there was less organized vote-buying this year than last year.

He also suggested that Kyrgyz citizens were “weary” of voting following presidential elections in January and a constitutional referendum in April.

The most recent bout of instability in Kyrgyzstan occurred following parliamentary elections a year ago, when supporters of losing parties took to the streets to protest a vote they claimed was rigged in favor of parties loyal to then-president Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

The results were overturned, and current leader Japarov was elected in January after being released from prison after the uprising.

Japarov praised the elections, saying they represented “the desire of our people, in conformity with the country’s constitution and international rules,” in a statement released after the voting ended on Sunday.

He also issued a warning to those.