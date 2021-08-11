As tensions rise, global CEOs weigh the risks of doing business in China.

The ever-increasing animosity between Beijing and its trading partners makes doing business in China more difficult for foreign corporations. The National Security Agency only found out about a huge cyber attack on Microsoft’s Exchange email service last month. Within hours, the NSA had pinpointed the source of the attack: the People’s Republic of China. Over the years, the PRC has frequently denied any aim of hacking into company computer systems in the United States and stealing intellectual property. In September 2015, President Xi Jinping promised Barack Obama that China would not participate in commercial cyber espionage.

That was a falsehood, and the Biden administration was fed up with it. While deferring fresh measures against Beijing for the time being, the US promptly called key allies, led by Japan, and requested that they join Washington in filing a formal joint complaint with Beijing, which they did in late July.

This was a notable departure from the Trump administration’s aggressively unilateral approach to trade, and it was the first big proof that the Biden administration meant what it said when it stated it would work closely with friends to respond to China’s economic predations.

The development was welcomed in Tokyo government offices and European capitals. “Now, on cyber security, we will be working closely with the United States, as well as other like-minded countries, to take countermeasures,” said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in an exclusive interview conducted through Zoom during the Tokyo Olympics. “This will be a public-private partnership. And we’ll be collaborating closely with the US on that.”

Japanese corporations are very much in the crosshairs, given how entwined Tokyo’s economy is with China’s. Japan has invested $140 billion in China over the last 30 years, compared to $110 billion from the United States. Tokyo, like Washington’s other important East Asian partner, South Korea, now trades more with China than with the US.

