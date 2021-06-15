As tensions rise, China sends 28 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone in the largest show of force yet.

The Chinese military reportedly dispatched 28 aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, including nuclear-capable bombers and J-16 fighters, marking Beijing’s most recent display of force in the region.

Taiwanese aircraft have been ordered to challenge or warn away the massive military display in Taiwan, which comes as US Navy aircraft carriers, notably the Japan-based USS Ronald Reagan, have entered the disputed South China Sea.

The raid was led by 28 warplanes, according to maps supplied by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday, as tensions over the island republic, which Chinese government officials regard as part of the mainland, have grown.

Following last week’s G7 summit negotiations, which advocated “the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues,” Taiwan’s air force warned China of “consequences” for the largest-known intrusion to date.

Beijing has made no quick announcements in response to the intrusion. The aircraft carrier’s transit in the South China Sea was described by US military authorities as a “regular mission.”

The Chinese conducted a similar military drill in late January, apparently simulating a strike on a US aircraft carrier in the vicinity. According to Taiwanese officials, similar drills are used by the Chinese military as “access denial” tactics.

The Chinese military’s action occurred after a brief break in the number of Chinese sorties into the ADIZ, and it surpassed the previous high of 25 warplanes entering the territory in April. Fourteen J-16 and J-11 fighters, as well as four H-6 heavy bombers with nuclear capability, were among the airplanes used.

A number of surveillance planes were also connected, according to a statement released by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

Last week’s G7 talks on peace and stability around Taiwan were dubbed “slander” by Chinese government leaders.

Although the United States no longer recognizes Taiwan as a sovereign state, the Taiwan Relations Act compels the US military to assist Taipei with the capabilities to defend itself in the event of an invasion.

Three US senators arrived in Taiwan for a brief visit earlier this month, which Chinese Communist Party authorities described as an underhanded military aid drop. Officials in Washington, on the other hand, said the quick stop-in was to deliver COVID-19 vaccines and supplies, not to show military power.

Tensions between China and the United States have been progressively rising for at least the previous few years. This is a condensed version of the information.