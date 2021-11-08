As tensions rise, China constructs mock-ups of US warships in the desert.

According to satellite photographs released by Maxar Technologies on Sunday, China’s military appears to have created mock-ups in the shape of US warships and a US Navy aircraft in a distant desert site previously used for missile target practice.

The photographs, taken by a Colorado-based satellite imagery business, show the devices at a weapons-testing facility in China’s northern Xinjiang region’s Taklamakan desert.

According to the US Naval Institute’s news page, they appear to portray two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers and a carrier.

The photographs “show the development of a sophisticated weapons test range” in the Taklamakan Desert, according to Maxar Technologies, which “incorporates a number of simulated US Navy Carrier strike group boats as targets.”

A ship-sized target is also depicted on a rail system in the photos.

According to Bloomberg, the US Seventh Fleet, which patrols the Western Pacific, including the self-ruled island of Taiwan, deploys both types of vessels that appear to have been reproduced as mock-ups by the Chinese military.

The mock-ups were part of a new target range developed by the People’s Liberation Army, according to the independent US Naval Institute. The region has previously been used for ballistic missile testing, according to geospatial intelligence firm AllSource Analysis.

The US Naval Institute stated that “mockups of many possible US warships, as well as other warships (mounted on rails and mobile), might simulate targets linked to seeking/target acquisition testing.”

“Given this, as well as the high level of detail in the mockups, such as the placement of several sensors on and around the vessel targets,” it continued, “it’s likely that this area is designed for multiple purposes over time.”

China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Wang Wenbin claimed he is “not aware of the situation” during a press briefing on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

It comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, especially as President Joe Biden focuses his administration on the Indo-Pacific. Secretary of State Antony Blinken of the United States advised China in July not to engage in “provocative behavior” in the South China Sea.

Taiwan’s status has also become a key source of friction between the two countries. Taiwan is claimed by China’s communist administration as a province. This is a condensed version of the information.