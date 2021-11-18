As tensions over channel fishing rise once more, France slams Jersey.

The French government accused Jersey of refusing to cooperate on post-Brexit fishing licenses on Thursday, reigniting tensions just weeks after the French government threatened to levy sanctions.

Following the UK’s exit from the European Union, the island, a British crown dependency off the coast of northern France, is at the center of a dispute over the awarding of fishing licenses to French fishermen.

During a meeting with fishing representatives in northwest France, French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin stated, “It is apparent beyond doubt that Jersey is not following the Brexit arrangement.”

“Worse, it’s demonstrating a reluctance to work with us,” she continued.

She claimed that the Jersey authorities had ignored 46 requests for licenses from French fishermen, while another 52 licenses had expired at the end of October, “denying these fishermen access to Jersey seas.”

She said the government was working on a 40- to 60-million-euro ($45-$70-million) rescue plan for French boat owners who were compelled to stay in port owing to the loss of their licenses.

“I despise talking about supporting boats that don’t go out to sea as much as you do,” she continued, “but we do need to organize the potential of fleet cutbacks in absolute transparency.”

Fishermen and local politicians were alarmed by the idea, which they interpreted as a warning that France would fail to persuade Jersey to comply with the post-Brexit trade agreements.

“The struggle isn’t over, and the talks aren’t finished… I refuse to agree that we begin a big campaign to destroy boats “President of the Brittany region, Loig Chesnais-Girard.

“We need diplomacy and the capacity to see these conversations through so that the deal is respected,” he said, adding, “because you know as well as I do, if we give up on this, there will be other challenges.”

France vowed to prohibit British boats from offloading their catches in French ports and to examine all British imports by the end of October, creating the possibility of a trade war between the two countries.

Girardin has already mentioned the prospect of limiting electrical exports to Jersey, which is reliant on power from the French mainland.

Several rounds of discussions between the British and French administrations this month reduced tensions and avoided the danger of sanctions, but no long-term solution was found.

France believes that the United Kingdom and Jersey are unfairly targeting French boats by denying or failing to grant them licenses.