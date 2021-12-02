As tensions in Ukraine rise, US and Russian ministers will meet.

On Thursday, America’s top diplomat, Antony Blinken, is set to advise his Russian counterpart against invading Ukraine, just as Moscow warns Kiev against retaking Crimea.

In recent weeks, Western nations have raised concerns about Russia massing troops along Ukraine’s border, escalating tensions in a region where a long-running conflict has already claimed the lives of 13,000 people.

Moscow, which has been accused of supporting rebels fighting Kiev, has denied planning an attack and blames NATO for inflaming the situation.

“We are deeply concerned about Russia’s aggressive approach against Ukraine,” Blinken told reporters after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Stockholm on Thursday.

Kuleba said his country will “exercise moderation,” but urged allies to “craft a deterrence package” that would make Russia reconsider using military action.

Ukraine’s stated goal of retaking Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, was described by the Kremlin as a “direct danger” to Russia.

On Thursday, the United States, Russia, and Ukraine gathered in Stockholm for a summit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), one of the few international dialogue venues in which both the US and Russia participate.

Blinken said on Wednesday that Russia was attempting “internal destabilization as well as large-scale military actions” in Ukraine.

He said he didn’t know if Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade, but “we do know that he’s putting in place the capacity to do so in short order, should he so decide.”

If Moscow goes forward with any assault, Blinken said, it will face “far-reaching and long-term consequences.”

On Thursday, Blinken was set to issue a clear warning to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“The secretary will want to make it clear that there is a diplomatic offer and that we believe there is a solution,” a US official told reporters.

The Minsk agreement, negotiated following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, meant to end the fighting with pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine, but it was never implemented.

The OSCE is in charge of ensuring that the agreements are followed.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, called for direct talks with Russia over the simmering situation on Wednesday.

A Ukrainian soldier was killed in fighting with pro-Russian separatists on Thursday, according to Kiev, while Moscow announced the arrest of three Ukrainian spies, one of whom it claimed was planning a terrorist assault.

