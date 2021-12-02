As tensions in Ukraine rise, the US and Russian foreign ministers will meet.

The US and Russian top diplomats will meet in Sweden on Thursday as tensions rise over Washington’s concerns about Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine and threats of “high-impact” penalties.

On the fringes of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s ministerial conference in Stockholm, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov will meet (OSCE).

The OSCE is one of the few international conversation groups in which the United States and Russia are both members.

The group has been tasked with monitoring the implementation of peace agreements aimed at settling the conflict with rebels in eastern Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014.

In recent weeks, Kiev’s Western partners have raised concerns about Russia massing forces around Ukraine’s borders, fearing an invasion.

Moscow, which has been accused of supporting rebels fighting Kiev, has denied planning an attack and blames NATO for inflaming tensions.

Blinken said he was “very disturbed” by information that Russia is planning serious aggressive steps against Ukraine during a NATO conference in Latvia’s capital Riga on Wednesday.

“We have no idea whether President Putin has decided to invade. We do know that he’s putting the infrastructure in place to do so quickly if he decides to do so “he stated

Blinken underlined that “diplomacy is the only acceptable approach to settle this potential crisis,” but cautioned that any attack would have “far-reaching and long-term consequences” for Moscow.

“We made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond forcefully,” Blinken added, “including with a variety of high-impact economic measures that we haven’t used in the past.”

As fears of an escalation mount, Moscow retaliated on Wednesday, accusing Ukraine of massing tens of thousands of troops in the country’s east.

Putin also demanded talks with the West to provide “legal guarantees” against NATO’s further eastward expansion and the deployment of any military systems near the Russian border.

Despite the fact that Ukraine’s membership talks are currently blocked, Moscow refuses to believe that a substantial chunk of Eastern Europe may one day join the US-led bloc following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has asked for direct negotiations with Moscow over the country’s lingering separatist conflict in the east, which has already claimed the lives of 13,000 people.

Blinken is scheduled to meet with Lavrov before the meeting with Lavrov.