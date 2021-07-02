As tensions in the Black Sea rise, the US and Russia refuse to back down.

In the Black Sea, where recent military clashes have generated fears of a sudden violent escalation involving the US, Russia, the European Union, and Ukraine, NATO and Russian forces are both refusing to reverse course.

Russian soldiers have recently clashed with British and Dutch ships traveling near to Crimean territorial seas, which Moscow annexed in 2014 and considers Russian. NATO partners, on the other hand, have never recognised the annexation while simultaneously criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

Russian jets reportedly conducted fake attack runs against the Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen, claiming to have fired warning shots at the British destroyer HMS Defender, a claim disputed by British military officials.

The Black Sea has long been a flashpoint for tensions between the West and Russia. Moscow’s takeover of the strategically significant peninsula gave it a powerful outpost in the Black Sea to go along with its existing naval station in the coastal city of Sevastopol, making it an even more potent flashpoint during the Ukraine crisis.

According to Mark Simakovsky, a senior non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council who previously served as Russia country director and Europe/NATO chief of staff in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy, the Black Sea is one of the triggers that “creates the potential for an explosion in US-Russian tension.”

Both sides will be “very anxious and concerned” about such triggers, according to Simakovksy.

Both, though, refuse to blink first.

Despite Russian protests, a NATO official informed this outlet that alliance nations would not change their missions.

“NATO ships operate in the Black Sea on a regular basis, in accordance with international law, patrolling the waters for around two-thirds of the year,” the official said.

“NATO backs Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters. We do not and will not recognize Russia’s illegitimate and illegal annexation of Crimea, and we condemn its occupation.”

According to a military spokesperson, Dutch forces would continue to operate as usual. According to Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Commander Alex Kranenburg, the HNLMS Evertsen was “acting in full line with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.”

“Therefore, HNLMS Evertsen has no reason to change its business model.”

Eversten will go, according to Kranenburg. This is a condensed version of the information.