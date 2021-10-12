As tensions between the United States and Taiwan rise, the US and China try to find the sweet spot.

As tensions over Taiwan rise, China and the US are both attempting to set hard boundaries. A fundamental question is whether nuclear-armed states understand the optimal degree of coercion.

Among the myriad of disagreements between the world’s two largest economies, Taiwan is generally considered as the only one that may spark a war, as Beijing regards the self-governing US-aligned democracy as a province that has to be reunited.

A record number of Chinese planes have crossed Taiwan’s air defense zone this month, prompting Taiwan’s defense minister to warn that Beijing could launch a full-scale invasion in 2025.

Meanwhile, US allies have stepped up, with Japan reaffirming its support for Taiwan, including its attempt to join a regional trade pact, and Australia joining the new three-way AUKUS relationship with the US and the UK, widely seen as a response to a rising China.

Beijing’s flights, according to Oriana Skylar Mastro, a Stanford University and American Enterprise Institute fellow, were more about delivering a statement than planning for a near-term invasion.

“This is to let Taiwan know that no one is going to be able to rescue them,” she explained. “Moves like AUKUS or Japan’s remarks on Taiwan will have no impact on their strategic calculus.” The US transferred recognition to Beijing in 1979, although Congress has mandated that the US furnish weaponry for Taiwan’s self-defense. Even if it irritates Beijing, the agreement has mostly kept the calm.

Mark Milley, the senior US general, recently testified that he called his Chinese counterpart to make it clear that former President Donald Trump did not want to attack during his volatile final months in office.

During a lengthy discussion with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi last week in Zurich, President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, discussed Taiwan.

“Let me just say this — we are going to take measures now to try to prevent that day from ever coming to pass,” Sullivan said in a BBC interview afterward when asked if the US was prepared to take military action to defend Taiwan.

A Pentagon official acknowledged to AFP that US special operations soldiers had been training Taiwanese troops as part of these efforts.

However, the Biden administration has so far refrained from acting on one of the proposals on the table: enabling Taipei’s de facto embassy to change its name to the Taiwan Representative Office, reversing decades of diplomatic jargon.

