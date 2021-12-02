As tensions between the United States and China rise ahead of the summit, Marines prepare for a Taiwan crisis.

The US Marine Corps is preparing for the emergence of a potential crisis by returning to its roots as an elite island-hopping force, at a time when tensions between the US and China are once again on the rise over President Joe Biden’s decision to invite Taiwan to a forthcoming virtual summit.

But whether this would be enough to win a war, or even deter an assault, is a concern that looms over the world’s two most powerful countries and, by extension, the rest of the globe.

Last year, Commandant General David Berger, who was chosen by then-President Donald Trump in 2019 and under whom a major decline in relations with China first happened, declared the Marines’ move to a more conventional mission with elements of the World War II Pacific Campaign. Since then, the new approaches have been displayed in a series of exercises, including Noble Fury off the coast of Japan in April and Summer Fury off the coast of California in July.

One of these techniques is a new training program called the Infantry Marine Course (IMC), which is “a direct reflection of the Commandant’s Planning Guidance that dictates the requirement for smarter, better-trained multi-disciplinary infantry Marines,” according to a USMC Training and Education Command official.

“IMC creates a more flexible force that can function and sustain in harsh situations while thriving in contested environments,” according to the source. “IMC produces a better-trained and more lethal entry-level Infantry Marine who is ready for 21st-century combat and conflict, contributing to infantry battalions’ total lethality and capabilities upon arrival.” While both Biden and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, have stated that they do not seek conflict, China has drawn a clear line in the sand when it comes to Taiwan, an island claimed by Beijing but governed by a pro-Washington administration in Taipei. With the exception of an apparent slip-up by Biden during a town hall meeting in October that was soon corrected by the White House, the US has never publicly guaranteed to defend Taiwan, but has committed to the island’s “self-defense.” The Washington Newsday inquired about the official US attitude on whether or not it would retaliate to a Chinese strike on. This is a condensed version of the information.