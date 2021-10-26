As tensions between the United States and China reach the United Nations, Xi Jinping issues a warning.

In a speech on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping made subtle digs at the US, while his diplomats filed formal complaints with the Biden administration for attempting to support Taiwan’s future UN participation.

“China has continuously followed an independent foreign policy of peace, justice, and determined opposition to hegemonism and power politics,” he said, without mentioning the United States.

“International laws can only be formed by the 193 UN Member States working together, not by particular nations or blocs,” Xi said after praising Beijing’s “significant contributions to human rights progress” in China and around the world. He stated that China would “always be a builder of world peace” and would “remain dedicated to the path of peaceful development.” Following the ejection of the Republic of China leadership from the global governing body on October 25, 1971, Xi spoke at length to commemorate the People’s Republic of China’s half-century in the UN. The “China” seat was reassigned following the adoption of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, which acknowledged the PRC but stated nothing about Taiwan’s status, which has been self-governing for more than seven decades.

In this context, Taipei has sought “meaningful engagement” at the UN and its specialized bodies, such as the World Health Organization, with the support of Washington. Beijing, which considers Taiwan to be one of its provinces, has resisted at every turn, alleging that the island lacks the legal authority to participate due to its lack of formal statehood.

The State Department announced over the weekend that American and Taiwanese officials met for high-level talks on Friday that were “focused on strengthening Taiwan’s ability to engage actively at the United Nations and contribute its significant knowledge to address global concerns.”

The United States, which maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan, does not take a stand on the island’s sovereignty. It claims that Taiwan’s knowledge in areas such as public health and climate change will benefit the international community.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen thanked the US for its help in expanding Taiwan’s international participation all day Monday, before State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at a press conference: “This administration believes Taiwan, as a leading democracy, has a lot to offer the world on these key challenges, including within.” This is a condensed version of the information.