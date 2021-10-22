As tensions between NATO and Russia rise, five Russian jets buzz Alaskan airspace.

According to American military officials, five Russian jets came too close to Alaska without violating US or Canadian territory. The incident occurs just days after Russian airplanes escorted US bombers over the Black Sea, and as relations between Moscow and NATO remain high.

The Russian aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) around 5.53 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Region.

The ADIZ encircles the United States and Canada’s coastlines and is monitored by civilian air traffic control agencies as well as the militaries of both countries, all under the command of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)

According to a statement from the US military’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, the aircraft were operating in international airspace and departed the ADIZ at 7:21 p.m. (DVIDS).

The Russian planes buzzed the United States, which is only two miles away at its closest point, according to the statement.

It also didn’t specify what kind of Russian jets were involved, nor did it state that American planes needed to be scrambled.

NORAD “tracks and identifies aircraft and informs the necessary response” using a defense network of satellites, ground-based radars, aerial radar, and fighter aircraft, according to the DVIDS.

“In defense of North American and Arctic sovereignty, we are prepared to use a variety of reaction options.”

The US military will be “vigilant in our execution of aerospace warning and aerospace control for North America,” according to Air Force Lt. Gen David Krumm, commander of the Alaskan NORAD Region.

He went on to say that it would take steps to “prevent strategic competitors from endangering the joint interests of the United States, our friends, and partners.”

The Russian defense ministry and the Alaskan NORAD region have been asked for comment by Washington Newsday.

Two days earlier, Russia’s military ministry said two Su-30 fighter jets escorted two US B-1B bombers and two KC-135 tanker planes over “neutral waters of the Black Sea.”

According to state news agency Tass, Moscow scrambled its fighter jets on Tuesday to identify the air targets and avoid a violation of Russia’s state boundary.

“The Russian planes’ flight was conducted in strict conformity with international standards for the. This is a condensed version of the information.