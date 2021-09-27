As tensions between Kosovo and Serbia rise, NATO increases patrols.

In the midst of the greatest regional tensions in a decade, NATO forces in Kosovo reported Monday that peacekeepers had increased patrols and Serbia had placed armored vehicles on the breakaway territory’s border.

The international community, led by the European Union, is pressing for negotiations to de-escalate tensions between Serbia and its former ethnic-Albanian majority province, whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade has never recognized.

Since the Kosovo government dispatched special police forces to the north, an area primarily populated by ethnic Serbs who reject Pristina’s authority, relations have deteriorated.

Pristina has decided to require drivers with Serbian registration plates to put on temporary plates before entering Kosovo, which enraged Serbs.

Hundreds of ethnic Serbs held regular protests and halted traffic at Kosovo’s two northern border crossings with Serbia, many of whom had Serbian license plates.

Despite the military standoff close, the scene at the crossing was quiet on Monday, according to an AFP correspondent.

For several days, NATO helicopters have been flying over the region on a regular basis.

KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo, said it was “closely monitoring the situation across Kosovo and remains dedicated… to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people” in the breakaway region.

KFOR has expanded the number and duration of routine patrols across Kosovo, especially in northern Kosovo, according to the statement.

The Serbian army had stationed four armored vehicles barely two kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Jarinje border earlier Monday.

Serbian airplanes flew close the Kosovo border over the weekend, the first such move since the conflict, to monitor the crisis area.

Since 1999, when a NATO military intervention essentially ended the brutal conflict between Serbian forces and ethnic Albanian insurgents, Kosovo has been under international military protection.

The region’s most recent serious conflicts occurred in 2011, when Kosovo deployed police and customs officers to border crossings, prompting Serbs to blockade the highways.

Following a NATO-brokered compromise between Pristina and Belgrade, the barriers were removed shortly after.

On Monday, European Commission spokesperson Diana Spinant urged both sides to “sit down together and put a halt to the region’s verbal escalation.”

The European Union anticipates that Serbian and Kosovo negotiators would meet, according to Peter Stano, the bloc’s foreign affairs spokesman.

Stano told reporters, “There are a lot of diplomatic actions going on right now, both in Brussels and on the ground.”

Belgrade, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, is.