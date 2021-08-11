As tens of thousands flee northern Afghanistan, another city falls to the Taliban.

As tens of thousands of civilians fled their homes in the north for the relative safety of Kabul and other cities, the Taliban took another Afghan province capital on Tuesday, the seventh in less than a week.

Insurgents have overrun Farah city, the capital of the same-named province in western Afghanistan, according to a local politician, and a Taliban spokesman has tweeted images showing militants walking casually past the gates of the police headquarters and governor’s office.

Local security troops retreated to an army base outside the city, according to Shahla Abubar, a member of Farah’s provincial council.

Five more provincial capitals have fallen since Friday, all in the country’s north, with militants aiming for Mazar-i-Sharif, the region’s largest city.

Its fall would signify the end of government power in the north, which has generally been anti-Taliban.

In Kandahar and Helmand, the southern Pashto-speaking provinces whence the Taliban draw their strength, government forces are fighting hardline Islamists.

The US has all but left the battlefield as it prepares to complete a troop withdrawal at the end of the month, bringing an end to the country’s longest conflict.

However, US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is currently in Qatar, attempting to persuade the Taliban to accept a ceasefire.

A source told AFP that envoys from the hosts Qatar, the United Kingdom, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the United Nations, and the European Union were also expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Despite the fact that a new round of negotiations is being planned, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said it was up to the Afghan government and its forces to change the tide, and the US could do “not much” to help.

The Taliban have shown little interest in peace talks, preferring to focus on a military victory to mark their return to power 20 years after being ousted in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

Thousands of people were fleeing the country as battle continued, with families fleeing freshly conquered Taliban cities with stories of terrible treatment by the rebels.

“The Taliban are beating and looting,” Rahima, who fled Sheberghan province and is now camped up with hundreds of families in a park in Kabul.

“If a family has a young girl or a widow, they take them forcibly. We had to flee in order to preserve our honor.”

“We are very exhausted,” said Farid, a Kunduz evacuee who did not want to be identified further.

Washington Newsday’s Brief News from the United Nations.