As talks with Iran resume, Biden seeks the right balance of pressure.

With nuclear talks with Iran expected to restart this month, US President Joe Biden is looking for the appropriate balance of threats and incentives to pull Tehran back into compliance with a 2015 agreement.

Iran has agreed to resume discussions with world powers on November 29 after a five-month hiatus in order to salvage a deal in which it committed to sharply reduce nuclear activities in exchange for economic assistance.

Since the talks ended in June, a lot has occurred, including Iran’s election of Ebrahim Raisi, an ultraconservative president.

Iran has continued its nuclear work during the hiatus, prompting even Western backers of the 2015 agreement to warn that the deal could become obsolete as a result of Tehran’s progress.

“The Biden administration must walk a tight line between signaling to Iran that sanctions relief will be beneficial if the deal is reinstated while not caving in to Iranian leverage,” said Kelsey Davenport, the Arms Control Association’s head of nonproliferation strategy.

“The United States cannot continue to breach the nuclear deal by rewarding Iran,” she added, adding that the Biden administration must also demonstrate “real and immediate benefits.”

Biden arrived in Vienna for the negotiations, which were held informally due to Iran’s refusal to meet directly with US ambassador Rob Malley, in the hopes of reviving the pact from which former President Donald Trump pulled the US.

Trump struck Iran with severe penalties, including a unilateral embargo on oil exports, causing Iran to backtrack on its obligations.

Iran is seeking the easing of all sanctions, but the Biden administration claims the only measures on the table are those imposed by Trump when he exited the accord over the nuclear program.

However, the task is not easy, as the Trump administration replicated numerous sanctions on Iran in its closing months, meaning that restrictions imposed over nuclear work are also in effect for other reasons.

Iran, for its part, wants assurances that the US will stick to its pledges — an improbable promise from Biden, whose Republican competitors have made no secret of their desire to reverse direction if they retake the White House in 2024.

Nonetheless, Biden appeared to imply such a pledge in a joint statement with the presidents of Britain, France, and Germany on the margins of a Group of 20 summit in Rome on Saturday — states that, together with Russia and China, remain.