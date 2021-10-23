As talks to resolve Northern Ireland’s Brexit issues resume, the UK warns of “gaps” with the EU.

The UK government warned on Saturday that “significant gaps” remained in talks between Britain and the European Union to settle concerns with the Brexit accord touching Northern Ireland, which will shift to London next week.

According to a statement released by London on Saturday, a negotiation delegation from the European Commission will fly to London on Tuesday “for many days of rigorous deliberations.”

At the conclusion of the week, British minister David Frost and EU Commission Vice President Sefcovic will meet for talks to “take stock and assess developments so far.”

London went on to say that while the previous days’ conversations had been “productive,” “significant gaps” still exist.

Brussels has put forth a series of recommendations aimed at easing tensions among loyalists over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the section of the Brexit agreement that deals with the British province.

Reduced customs checks and paperwork on British products destined for Northern Ireland are among the suggestions, which loyalists say are widening a wedge between Belfast and London and bolstering the republican movement for a united Ireland.

Despite progress on customs inspections, the European Union has rejected London’s proposal for an additional arbiter to resolve post-Brexit trade issues affecting Northern Ireland.

As a result, the UK has threatened to invoke Article 16 of the protocol, which allows both parties to take unilateral action if they consider the deal is producing “severe economic, societal, or environmental challenges that are likely to continue.”

“There has been much speculation about governance this week, but our view remains unchanged: the European Court of Justice’s role in settling disputes between the UK and the EU must stop,” a British government source said in a statement released on Saturday.

“Rather than becoming mired in an unending negotiation process, we need to see genuine progress immediately because the difficulties on the ground in Northern Ireland haven’t gone away.”

“Whether we can generate that momentum quickly will assist us evaluate whether we can bridge the gap or whether we need to invoke Article 16 to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.”

That deal put an end to decades of warfare between republicans and loyalists who wanted Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom.

The protocol’s creation was a major point of contention in Britain’s protracted divorce from the EU after the country chose to leave in 2016.

Both parties claim they wish to avoid a hard conflict in order to maintain peace and stability.